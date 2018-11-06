Ratings: Walking Dead Ticks (Slightly) Up With Andrew Lincoln's 'Farewell'

Andrew Lincoln’s Walking Dead sorta-sendoff moved the ratings needle for AMC, albeit minimally. Sunday’s episode drew 5.4 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating — up just 6 percent vs. the previous week (2.0 mil, 2.0 demo).

After show Talking Dead, featuring an exclusive interview with Lincoln, enjoyed a more sizable uptick. The Chris Hardwick talker attracted nearly doubled its demo rating week-over-week, nothing a 1.0 vs. last Sunday’s 0.6 (a 66 percent spike). Among total viewers, Talking Dead surged 50 percent (2.7 million vs. 1.8 million).

It was on Sunday’s Talking Dead that viewers first learned that Lincoln’s Walking Dead goodbye included a big asterisk. Next year, the actor will begin work on the first of three Walking Dead movies centered on his character Rick Grimes.

“It’s not the beginning of the end, it’s the end of the beginning,” Andrew told special Talking Dead correspondent Yvette Nicole Brown. “I like the idea that we get to tell a bigger story, maybe with a sort of wider vista. And I’ve always been interested in what’s going on out there, you know, whether or not there is contact with the wider world. I want to know the meta of it all. And I suppose to be able to kind of touch upon that in a contained story for me is a very exciting proposition.”