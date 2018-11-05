Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Mona Scares Ali in Spinoff Sneak Peek

Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean it’s safe to drop your guard — especially if your name happens to be Alison DiLaurentis. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Freeform’s spinoff of the late, great flagship series.

Also based on another of PLL author Sara Shepard’s books, PLL: The Perfectionists finds Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona (Janel Parrish) relocating to the quaint-yet-treacherous town of Beacon Heights, where a dangerous new mystery is about to unfold.

Speaking of things that are about to unfold, this Perfectionists sneak peek is part of Freeform and ATTN:’s “March to the Polls” campaign to stress the importance of voting in the midterm elections. On Nov. 6 (aka Election Day), Freeform will dedicate all of its on-air promo to a series of videos telling viewers how they can locate nearby polling locations.

Premiering in 2019, the Pretty Little Liars spinoff also stars Sofia Carson (Descendants) as trendsetting blogger Ava, Sydney Park (The Walking Dead) as aspiring politician Caitlin, newcomer Eli Brown as brooding cellist Dylan, Evan Bittencourt (Chasing Life) as Dylan’s boyfriend Andrew, Chris Mason (Broadchurch) as handsome rebel Nolan and Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl) as puppet master Claire.

