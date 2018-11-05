Legends of Tomorrow Sneak Peek: How Does the Time Bureau 'Dare to Defy'?

Gary lets Nate in on a Time Bureau secret — and they meet a quirky mailroom employee in the process — in this sneak peek from tonight’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, 9/8c).

In the episode “Dancing Queen,” while the Legends hunt a Fugitive in 1970s London, Gary (played by Adam Tsekhman) shows new hire Nate (Nick Zano) the ropes at the Time Bureau — though it turns out to be anything other than an ordinary day at the office.

In the sneak peek above, Gary reveals to Nate one way in which the Bureau dares to defy, setting the stage for the introduction of Mona Wu, played by new series regular Ramona Young (Z Nation, Santa Clarita Diet). Press play above to see how Gary and Mona meet cute/nerdily.

At the time of her casting, Young’s character was described as being “obsessed with fantasy novels” and “something of an expert in the world of the magical creatures…. In the company of the Legends, she soon learns to get her head out of the clouds to become a kickass superhero.”

