Chicago Med: Ian Harding to Recur in Season 4 as Patient in Crisis

Chicago might be a long way away from Rosewood, but Chicago Med is staging a Pretty Little Liars reunion anyway: Ian Harding will appear in multiple episodes of the NBC medical drama later this season, TVLine has confirmed.

The actor will recur as Phillip Davis, “a man facing a medical crisis which bonds him with Dr. Manning,” played by Harding’s former PLL co-star Torrey DeVitto. Harding’s casting was first revealed by DeVitto, who spilled the beans in a tweet on Monday:

When one of your besties comes out to play a new character on your show, you JUMP FOR JOY!! 🤩

Dr. Manning’s got a new trailer buddy!

🙌

Welcome @IANMHARDING to #ChicagoMed ! #Yessss #IanInChicago 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZT9BTHDDRT — Torrey DeVitto (@TorreyDeVitto) November 5, 2018

DeVitto has starred as Dr. Natalie Manning on the NBC series for the past four seasons. (And apparently, now she and Harding will be sharing a trailer on set.)

Harding is best known as Pretty Little Liars‘ high school English teacher Ezra Fitz, playing the role on the Freeform drama until it wrapped up its seven-season run last year. (DeVitto co-starred as Spencer’s sister Melissa.) His other roles include a guest spot on NCIS: Los Angeles and the films Love & Other Drugs and Adventureland.

No air date has been set for Harding’s first episode; Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.