Supergirl Sneak Peek: Kara's Crisis Has Brainy Feeling Blue, Lena Seeing Red

No, you didn’t misread that headline — Brainy shows actual human-ish emotions on Sunday’s episode of Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c). And the only thing more surprising than his tearful display is the cause of his uncharacteristic outburst.

As you’ll recall from last week’s episode, Kara’s kryptonite poisoning has forced her inside a Lena-made super suit for the foreseeable future, and his lack of progress with a solution is driving Brainy off the deep end. And when Lena attempts to calm him down, his frustration turns to anger, causing him to lash out at her for not being able to help even more.

That’s when the tears start flowing, which even Brainy admits is “unanticipated.” But it’s what he says next that you’ll find yourself replaying: “I’m not a robot. I’m techno-organic. I have feelings. You should be crying, too. These are tears of logic!” (Oh, Brainy.)

Of course, he isn’t the only person in the room experiencing a million feelings as a result of Supergirl’s situation. As you’ll see in the clip, Lena is full of such “intense rage” that she could… actually, I’ll let you watch the clip and see for yourself. Hit PLAY on the exclusive sneak peek above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.