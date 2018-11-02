True Detective Trailer: Mahershala Ali Is Haunted By His Past in Season 3

Perhaps time is a flat circle, after all.

HBO on Friday released a full trailer for True Detective‘s upcoming third season, which features Mahershala Ali as a man who is struggling to make sense of the past.

Ali stars in Season 3 as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas who is tasked with investigating the disappearance of two young children in the Ozarks. But as the trailer unfolds, it seems Wayne is actually connected to the crime in much deeper, more worrying ways.

The drama’s third season will play out in three separate time periods, all of which are glimpsed in the latest promo. As Wayne gets older, his thoughts get more scrambled, and he is plagued by puzzling memories. (“This case — it’s all I can think of,” Wayne says in a voiceover. “And I want to know the whole story.”)

True Detective‘s eight-episode third season will premiere Sunday, Jan. 13, at 9/8c — nearly three-and-a-half years since its polarizing sophomore season concluded. The Season 3 cast also includes Carmen Ejogo (Zero Hour), Stephen Dorff (Star), Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire) and Mamie Gummer (The Good Wife).

