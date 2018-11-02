TVLine Items: Ana Navarro's View Gig, All American Adds 'Tupac' and More

Ana Navarro is becoming a semi-permanent fixture on The View: The Republican strategist will serve as a weekly guest co-host on Fridays, our sister site Variety reports.

Navarro will join hosts Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman at the Hot Topics table. (Moderator Whoopi Goldberg takes Fridays off, hence the need for a guest co-host.)

In addition to her View gig, Navarro will continue to be a contributor on CNN.

* All American has tapped Demetrius Shipp Jr. — who played hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur in the film All Eyez on Me — to recur as Tyrone Morris, a powerful South Central gang member who complicates life for Coop, Shawn and Spencer, EW.com reports.

* Michelle Obama will be interviewed during a special edition of 20/20, titled Becoming Michelle: A First Lady’s Journey With Robin Roberts, on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 9/8c on ABC.

* Hulu has obtained the exclusive streaming rights to all 13 seasons of King of the Hill, as well as the post-broadcast rights to Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and American Dad! The streaming service is also home to all episodes of The Cleveland Show and Futurama.

* DC Universe’s upcoming Stargirl series has cast Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon, Shameless) in an undisclosed role that will be “familiar to DC Comics fans,” per executive producer/writer Geoff Johns.

* The Facebook Watch drama series Queen America, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, will now premiere Sunday, Nov. 18 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT with three episodes. One new installment will then be released each Sunday after that.

* The truTV comedy I’m Sorry, created by and starring Andrea Savage, will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 10 pm.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?