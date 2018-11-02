Kevin Can F*** Himself, From POV of a Sitcom Wife, in Development at AMC

Erinn Hayes, call your agent. As part of its “scripts-to-series” development program, AMC has opened a writers room for Kevin Can F*** Himself, which aims to deliver the serio-comic POV of the sadly stereotypical TV sitcom wife who must forever put up with her disproportionally shlubby, goofball husband.

Created by Valerie Armstrong (SEAL Team) and executive-produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, Kevin Can F*** Himself (which is just a working title that we love) “explores the secret life of a woman we all grew up watching: the sitcom wife. A beauty paired with a less attractive, dismissive, caveman-like husband who gets to be a jerk because she’s a nag and he’s ‘funny.'”

Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera zaniness, the series asks: “What happens when this supporting character is presented as a real person? And what if that person is pissed?”

AMC has also put on track for a possible green light Rainy Day People, from Chris Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire) and executive producers Melissa Bernstein and Mark Johnson. Set in a wellness center-style mental health and rehab facility, the workplace drama will focus on both the patients and the family and staff who have run the center in its various incarnations for the past 50 years.

“These are two genuinely inventive pieces of material from terrific creative teams whom we’ve had great experiences with,” AMC programming president David Madden said in a statement. “We’re very much looking forward to opening these rooms and seeing what these talented creators produce.”