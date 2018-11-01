Virginia Madsen Joins Swamp Thing

Academy Award nominee Virginia Madsen is ready to do the Swamp Thing.

Based on characters from DC Comics which were created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the 2019 DC Universe streaming service release follows Abby Arcane (Gotham‘s Crystal Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana, only to discover that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Our sister site Deadline reports that Madsen will play Maria Sunderland, a woman of privilege who finds herself slumming it due to husband Avery’s life-time obsession with the swamp. Her refined reality is further upended by Abby’s return, reawakening as it does Maria’s grief over the loss of her daughter.

Madsen joins a cast that also includes Jennifer Beals (The L Word) as Sheriff Lucilia Cable,

Maria Sten (Channel Zero) as Liz Tremayne, a childhood friend of Abby’s, and Jeryl Prescott (Ray Donovan) as Madame Xanadu.

An Oscar nominee for 2005’s Sideways, Madsen’s previous TV credits include Designated Survivor, Elementary, American Gothic, Witches of East End, Hell on Wheels, American Dreams and Frasier.

