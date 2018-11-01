Clean up on Aisle 4! In this exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s Superstore (NBC, 8/7c), Cloud 9 floor supervisor Amy creates quite the commotion when her water breaks on the same day that Dina is set to deliver Glenn and Jerusha’s baby.

In Season 4’s fifth episode, aptly titled “Delivery Day,” Glenn gathers his employees to let them know that he’s escorting his surrogate to the hospital to induce labor, and to only call him in case of emergency — or, in Garrett’s case, if he really, really misses him. That’s when Amy brings to everyone’s attention that she, too, is ready to give birth. Don’t believe her? Just ask Carol’s shoes!

Labor day will prove vastly different for Dina and Amy. Glenn’s manager status gets Dina the royal treatment at a fancy hospital, but that doesn’t make things any less uncomfortable for his second-in-command. “Glenn and Jerusha will be there for the labor and the birth,” series creator Justin Spitzer previously told TVLine. “We’ll see how awkward it is for [them] to be there in the room with Dina.” Amy, meanwhile, will find herself having a less-than-ideal experience at a nearby clinic.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your reactions!