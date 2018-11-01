Ratings: SEAL Team, Criminal Minds Hold Steady on Quiet Halloween Night

As is tradition, there were many tricks and few treats for Halloween-night programming, with at least three Wednesday series slipping to all-time lows and only a handful holding their ground.

With HUTs (homes using television) down 16 percent in the 8 o’clock hour, CBS’ Survivor drew 7.1 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, down two tenths in the demo yet leading the night in that measure. SEAL Team (5.4 mil/0.8) and Criminal Minds (4.4 mil/0.7), however, held steady.

Over on Fox, Empire returned from the World Series break to 4.2 mil and a 1.2, dropping 19 and 25 percent to mark series lows. Star (3.4 mil/0.9) similarly slipped 10 and 25 percent, to series lows.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Chicago Med (7.7 mil/1.1) and P.D. (7 mil/1.1) each dipped one tenth, while Fire (7.9 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths — with the ladder (heh) easily commanding the night’s largest audience.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.8 mil/1.0) was down three tenths to a series low, while American Housewife (4.2 mil/0.9) slipped two tenths. Modern Family (5 mil/1.2) tied and hit series lows, while Single Parents (3.7 mil/0.9) ticked down. A Million Little Things (3.3 mil/0.8) dropped a few eyeballs while again steady in the demo.

