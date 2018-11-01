TVLine Items: Drag Race Xmas Episode, Victoria's Secret to ABC and More

RuPaul is slaying Christmas: The one-hour special RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular will air on Friday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c on VH1.

The holiday-themed installment brings back franchise favorites Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique and Trixie Mattel to compete for the title of Drag Race Xmas Queen. The eight contestants will dance and lip-sync to festive tunes from RuPaul’s albums “Slay Belles” and “Christmas Party.”

Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Todrick Hall will serve as judges alongside RuPaul.

* The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has a new home: The annual special will air Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10 pm on ABC, where the program made its network television broadcast debut in 2001 before moving to CBS.

FIRST ON @GMA: @VictoriasSecret models @JasTookes and @MarthaHunt have a VERY special announcement: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is coming back to ABC! It airs on @ABCNetwork Sunday Dec. 2, 10/9c #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/uFYtiMBC5r — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 1, 2018

* A reboot of the reality series Rescue 911 is in the works, with William Shatner attached to return as host of the show, which would offer a live look at first responders taking real emergency calls every week, our sister site Variety reports.

* Draya Michele (Real Husbands of Hollywood) will recur on Fox’s Star this season as a savvy social-media strategist, according to our sister site Deadline. Michele’s character will debut in the Nov. 7 episode.

