Game of Thrones EP Promises Final Season Will 'Flip Story on Its Head'

New details are emerging about Game of Thrones‘ abbreviated farewell season and they are, not surprisingly, super cryptic! In the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, co-executive producer Bryan Cogman teases that Season 8 is “about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death,” before adding, “It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what [author George R.R. Martin] set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.” Game of Thrones Actors on Their Final Scenes (And What We Think They Mean) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Although the final season consists of just six episodes, production took a staggering 10 months. “It’s relentless,” Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) acknowledged to EW. “Scenes that would have been a one-day shoot five years ago are now a five-day shoot.

“They want to get it right,” Harington continued. “They want to shoot everything every single way so they have options.”

HBO has yet to announce precisely when Season 8 will premiere, although the premium cabler’s boss, Casey Bloys, told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour over the summer that the fantasy drama will return in the “first half” of 2019.