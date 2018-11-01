Brady Bunch Kids Reunite for HGTV Renovation of Real-Life Brady House

Here’s the story of a TV renovation we can’t wait to see: Six original stars of The Brady Bunch came together to help HGTV launch a new series that aims to fix up the real-life Brady Bunch house.

The series, A Very Brady Renovation, will see HGTV stars like Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip) fix up the Los Angeles house that served as the exterior of the Bradys’ TV home during the beloved show’s 1969-74 run on CBS. The renovators will give the property “a ’70s-inspired rehab” that adds 2,000 square feet to the original footprint while maintaining the iconic street view and recreating the show’s kitschy interior design.

All six Brady kids — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — joined the renovators on Thursday for a walk-through of the property, marking the first time all six actors had been together in nearly 15 years. (Their TV parents Robert Reed and Florence Henderson have both passed away, as has Ann B. Davis, who played housemaid Alice.)

HGTV promises “additional surprise celebrity guests” when A Very Brady Renovation makes its debut in September 2019. (Davy Jones is no longer with us, unfortunately… but maybe Joe Namath is available?)