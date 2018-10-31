The Witcher Series Reveals First Look at Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

On a holiday known for people dressing up as other people, what better time to get a first look at Henry Cavill as The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia?

Netflix on Halloween released a first photo (and short BTS video, below) of filmdom’s erstwhile Superman taking on the adaptation’s protagonist, while also touting some more castings.

The streamer has confirmed the casting of Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks: The Return) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Hollyoaks) as Triss.

The new cast join the previously announced Cavill, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, and Millie Brady as Renfri.

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher promises “an epic tale of fate and family” as Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.