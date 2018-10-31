Wedding-Night Dramedy Eyed at Fox, From Californication Creator

Fox is on track to host the most unique wedding event of next season. The network on Wednesday announced that it has placed a pilot order for Let’s Spend the Night Together, a one-hour dramedy that takes place over a single night at a wedding.

The potential series, based on the French property Quadras, is described as an exploration of “love, friendship and family at different stages of life.” Each episode will reveal “surprising” new details about members of the wedding party, according to the official logline.

Californication creator Tom Kapinos will write the pilot, and serve as an executive producer alongside Sanaa Hamri (Empire), who is on board to direct. Additional EPs include original Quadras producers Nicolas Coppermann and Francois-Xavier Demaison — the latter of whom also starred in the French program — as well as Sharon Levy (TIME: The Kalief Browder Story).

If you’re experiencing déjà vu, that’s because ABC contemplated a similar series back in 2016 from executive producer Shonda Rhimes. Toast, a single-camera comedy which did not make it past the pilot stage, would have starred Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jerrika Hinton and Tessa Ferrer as two attendees at a wedding rehearsal dinner; the script was penned by Scott Foley (Scandal) and Greg Grunberg (Alias). Meanwhile, back in 2014, the Alphabet Network aired the one-and-done comedy Mixology, which took place over one night at a swanky Manhattan bar.