TVLine Items: Jaime Murray Heads to Gotham, BoJack Renewed and More

Jaime Murray is en route to Gotham City to do what she does best: stir up trouble. The actress, last seen romancing one of The CW’s Originals, has landed a crucial role in the final season of Fox’s Gotham, our sister site Deadline reports.

Murray — whose small-screen credits also include roles on Once Upon a Time, Defiance and Warehouse 13 — will play Theresa Walker, a mysterious woman who turns out to be Jim Gordon’s primary foe in Season 5, which premieres on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 8/7c.

* Netflix’s BoJack Horseman has been renewed for a sixth season.

* Chicago Fire has tapped Jordan Belfi (All American, Entourage) to recur during Season 7 as Gordan, an intelligent, hot-headed and privileged businessman, our sister site Deadline reports.

* YouTube has given a pilot order The Edge of Seventeen, a half-hour coming-of-age comedy based on the 2016 movie starring Hailee Steinfeld, Deadline reports.

* Netflix has renewed the adult animated comedy Paradise PD, featuring the voice of Sarah Chalke, for Season 2, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Meghan Markle’s close friend and Toronto-based stylist Jessica Mulroney has joined Good Morning America as a fashion contributor, per Deadline.

* Former *NSYNC-er Joey Fatone will host the trivia-based game show Common Knowledge, airing daily on GSN beginning Monday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 pm ET.

