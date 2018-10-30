James Corden is officially one of the luckiest people in the world. The Late Late Show host rides shotgun with none other than Barbara Streisand in his latest Carpool Karaoke segment, airing during Thursday’s episode (CBS, 12:37 am).

A sneak peek clip finds Corden stranded on the side of the road, at which point Streisand rolls up and offers him a ride to the studio. (What luck!) She also deems him worthy of joining her for a killer duet of “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” the classic bop from the musical Funny Girl, a show in which Streisand has starred both on stage (1964) and on screen (1968).

Streisand’s appearance on The Late Late Show comes just one day ahead of the release of Walls, her 36th studio album. It’s a collection of powerful ballads and inspirational tunes, some classic — including Streisand’s take on “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “What a Wonderful World” and “Happy Days Are Here Again — and others brand-new. The album’s first single “Don’t Lie to Me,” a scathing criticism of Donald Trump’s presidency thus far, was released in September.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at the Corden-Streisand collaboration you didn’t know you needed, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you tune in on Thursday to see the whole segment?