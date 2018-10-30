Almost Asian, Erotica-Writing Pastor Comedy in Development at IFC

A quintet of quirky comedies will be vying for a spot on IFC’s 2019 schedule.

The cable net has put five new series into development, including a full-length version of the web series Almost Asian and a comedy about a junior pastor who has a secret passion for writing erotica.

Read on for the full loglines of each project:

* Almost Asian: Based on the short-form YouTube series of the same name (pictured above), this dark comedy stars Katie Malia (The Mindy Project, Sleepy Hollow) as Katie, a perpetual outsider on a desperate journey to find her identity as both a dancer and a mixed-race millennial struggling in Los Angeles. Malia is also among the show’s executive producers, as is comedienne Margaret Cho.

* Annika Erotica: Claire Radkowski, a sweet and simple Associate Junior Pastor, has her life turned upside down after her self-published erotic novel, written under the pen name “Annika Erotica,” suddenly goes viral. With the help of her fame-obsessed best friend, Jilly, as well as her mentor in romance novel writing, Chaste Hymen, Claire must choose between keeping her secret passion hidden from her conservative Colorado Springs community or finally living openly as her fullest (and potentially horniest) self.

* Art Thieves: Described as an “adventure comedy,” Art Thieves follows three misfit master criminals who infiltrate the houses of the super-rich and attempt to steal their beloved masterpieces.

* Beth: An agoraphobic man, who is happy with his current lifestyle, is thrust out of his comfort zone and back into the outside world after a longtime ex-girlfriend contacts him out of the blue.

* The Middle Passage: Through the lens of long-form narrative sketches, this comedy series satirizes America’s racial and sociopolitical climate. The Middle Passage provides thought-provoking and comical commentary on today’s cultural landscape and touches on a variety of social issues through a blend of mystery, science fiction, thriller, horror and fantasy sketches.

IFC has previously announced return dates for three of its original series: horror-comedy Stan Against Evil (Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 31), all-female sketch series Baroness von Sketch Show (Season 3 premieres Thursday, Nov. 8) and mockumentary comedy Documentary Now! (Season 3 premieres Feb. 20, 2019).

