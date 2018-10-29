Ratings: World Series Ends on a High Note, Charmed Dips Again

Hmmph. We'll allow it, I suppose. (Shutterstock)

Sports sported very bigly this Sunday night on sports television.

Fox’s coverage of the deciding World Series Game 5 is currently reporting north of 15 million total viewers along with a 4.0 demo rating, through 10/9c at least. Though down sharply from the comparable overnight numbers for last year’s non-deciding Game 5, it marks this Fall Classic’s strongest fast nationals, topping Friday night’s nailbiter.

Opposite baseball’s season finale:

NBC | Thursday Night Football (12.8 mil/4.0) was down sharply vs. last week’s fast nats.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.26 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo, while Charmed (1.11 mil/0.3) dipped for a second consecutive week.

CBS | God Friended Me (7 mil/0.7) and NCIS: LA (7.1 mil/0.8) took big hits opposite the sports, while Madam Secretary (5.6 mil/0.6) held her ground.

ABC | AFV (4.9 mil/0.8) and The Alec Baldwin Show (1.65 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, while DWTS: Juniors (4 mil/0.7) and Shark Tank (3.2 mil/0.6) dipped.

