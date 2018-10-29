The Gifted Sneak Peek: A New Mutant Shows Off Her Twisted Power

There’s a new mutant in the mix when Fox’s The Gifted returns this Tuesday at 8/7c, and her power isn’t the ability to finish off a plate of fries as well as a milkshake — though she does seem plenty good at that!

In Season 2’s fifth episode, titled “afterMath,” as Caitlin and Thunderbird struggle to save the life of a mutant who was injured during the Inner Circle’s chaotic liberation of a psychiatric hospital, they discover clues to the identity of the powerful mutant whom Polaris and Andy were sent to retrieve.

Said mutant is named Rebecca aka Twist (played by Anjelica Bette Fellini), and her code name becomes clear as she demonstrates for lunch date Andy (Percy Hynes White) what exactly it is she can do, with the twist of her wrist. Press play above to see what Twist is all about.

As previously reported by TVLine, Rebecca is described as “smart and charismatic, though years of confinement and abuse in a mental health facility have left her traumatized – and she was damaged goods to begin with.” Although she initially comes across as a sweet, wounded bird, over time her real personality will emerge: fun, flirty and totally amoral… “a sociopath who lives for chaos.”

Elsewhere in this week’s new episode, Jace joins up with the Purifiers to chase down the escaped mutants, and in doing so comes dangerously close to colliding once again with the Mutant Underground.

