Ratings: World Series Surges With Game 3 Thriller; CBS Drama Slate Dips

Fox’s coverage of Friday night/Saturday morning’s World Series Game 3 averaged 14 million total viewers and a 3.4 demo rating — during primetime, at least! — surging 24 and 21 percent from Game 2’s fast nationals.

That marks an improvement on Game 1’s prelim audience, while matching the opener in the demo.

Opposite the first stretch of the 18-inning nailbiter….

CBS | MacGyver (5.9 mil/0.6), Hawaii Five-0 (6.9 mil/0.7) and Blue Bloods (7.8 mil/0.7) each dipped a tenth, all matching series lows in the demo.

THE CW | Dynasty (610K/0.2) and Crazy Ex (420K/0.1) were steady.

NBC | Leading out of a steady Blindspot (2.5 mil/0.4), Midnight Texas at long last opened Season 2/christened its new Friday home with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, well below its freshman average (3 mil/0.7, leading out of American Ninja Warrior on summertime Mondays) and marking series lows.

