Michael Bublé Opens Up About His Son's Cancer Diagnosis During Emotional Carpool Karaoke

On Friday, Michael Bublé joined James Corden in the Carpool Karaoke lane to support a cause near and dear to his heart. First broadcast in the UK as part of a Stand Up to Cancer special, the Canadian crooner spoke to the Late Late Show host about his son Noah, who was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

As seen in the above video, Bublé fought back tears as he relayed how his “whole life ended” when Noah was first diagnosed at the age of 3. Immediately upon getting the diagnosis, Bublé’s entire family pulled their kids out of school and moved to California, where Noah was being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. He has since entered remission.

“It’s funny, I know he’s 5 years old and I say to him — because he loves Spider-Man, we love Spider-Man — and I always say to him, ‘Spider-Man’s amazing, Superman’s amazing, but they’re fake. They’re not real,'” Bublé said. “‘You’re a superhero, you’re my hero, my real superhero.'”

Bublé then urged viewers at home to donate to cancer research, before closing out the emotional ride through L.A. with a touching rendition of his hit song “Home.”

Press PLAY on the video above to hear additional songs — including “Haven’t Met You Yet,” “Everything” and “It’s a Beautiful Day” — then hit the comments with your reactions.