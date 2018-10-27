The Flash's 100th Episode: [Spoiler] Returns, 'Wanting a Piece of Barry'

The Flash will soon be celebrating its 100th episode, and apparently everyone is invited to the party.

To date, anything remotely resembling a detail about this season’s eighth episode — which will precede the three-night, Legends-less “Elseworlds” crossover week and also serve as The Flash‘s midseason finale — has been scarce. “All I can you tell is… it’s a little bit different,” showrunner Todd Helbing said at the San Diego Comic-Con, while cast member Candice Patton very recently shared with TVLine, “For fans, it’s special in the sense that it kind of really revisits what makes our show special. There’s a lot of good stuff.”

And by stuff, it seems she perhaps meant sinister speedsters, because DC World reports that Tony Todd, who voiced Zoom during Season 2, confirmed at the MCM London Comic Con that has recorded some new bits for the milestone episode.

Todd also hinted that Zoom is but one of several fleet-feeted foes to appear in the episode, and they’re all “wanting a piece of Barry.”

Confirmed today at @MCMComicCon by @TonyTodd54

The Flash episode 100 will feature some speedsters returning “wanting a piece of Barry” we can’t wait ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #Zoom #Theflash #reverseflash 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/nYalmMwQjJ — DC WORLD (@_DCWorld) October 26, 2018

Now, lest anyone think that Episode 100, directed by cast member Tom Cavanagh, is some out-of-time or dream/nightmare episode, new addition Chris Klein told TVLine on Friday that The Flash‘s current headache, Cicada, is also in the mix.

“It’s a really exciting one, a really fun, fun episode,” Cicada’s portrayer effused. “They definitely built in some bells and whistles for it!”

