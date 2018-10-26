Ratings: Legacies Has OK Start, Even as Supernatural Matches Series Low

The CW’s Supernatural this Thursday drew 1.36 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, slipping two tenths in the demo to match the series low set last Thanksgiving night.

Leading out of that, Legacies debuted to 1.2 mil and a 0.3, marking the network’s second highest-rated launch, behind Charmed, since Black Lightning in January. TVLine readers gave the TVD-verse offshoot an average grade of “B.”

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.5 mil/1.5) matched its smallest audience ever while flat in the demo. Station 19 (5 mil/0.9) improved slightly on last week’s apres-Charlie Brown lows, yet was off two tenths in the demo from its last non-crossover airing out of Grey’s. HTGAWM (3.1 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth to match its all-time demo low.

FOX | Thursday Night Football (9 mil/2.6) surged 36 and 24 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

CBS | Big Bang (12.7 mil/2.2) ticked up, Young Sheldon (10.9 mil/1.7) and SWAT (5.4 mil/0.7) were steady, while Mom (8.1 mil/1.2) and Murphy Brown (6.1 mil/0.8) dipped.

NBC | Superstore (3.1 mil/0.9), The Good Place (2.7 mil/0.8) and Will & Grace (3.3 mil/0.9) were steady, while I Feel Bad (2.1 mil/0.5) and SVU (4.2 mil/0.9) ticked down.

