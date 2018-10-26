Hawaii Five-0 Sneak Peek: Jerry and Friends Dig Up Halloween Trouble

The stage is set for a frightful night in this sneak peek from tonight’s Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, 9/8c).

In the Halloween-themed episode “Nothing More For The Eyes To Search For,” Jerry (played by Jorge Garcia) and a quartet of friends search his childhood summer camp for evidence to a murder he witnessed as a boy.

In the sneak peek above, we see Jerry’s old friends Crystal (played by 24‘s Mary Lynn Rajskub) and Ano (Derek Basco), joined by Eric (Andrew Lawrence) and Dr. Noelani Cunha (Kimee Balmilero), get settled in at an old bunk. Or should we say they get unsettled in, based on what they come to realize?

Meanwhile, where is Jerry himself in all of this? Stick around for the very end of the clip, to see what old secrets he is digging up at the camp.

Five-0 boss Peter M. Lenkov previously described the misadventures of Jerry and his childhood friends as having a Goonies feel, including in flashbacks to their much younger selves.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, McGarrett investigates a little girl who drew pictures exactly depicting the crime scene of a recent murder.

