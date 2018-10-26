TVLine Items: Parks and Rec Stars Get Animated, Lost Vet to Apple and More

BFFs Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins are reuniting: Fox has given a series order to the animated family comedy Duncanville, featuring the voices of Parks and Recreation vets Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones.

The show — which is slated for the 2019-2020 season — centers around Duncan, a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, his family and friends. Poehler will provide the voice of Duncan and his high-strung mom, as well as serving as a co-creator/executive producer alongside Mike and Julie Scully (The Simpsons).

The voice cast also includes hip-hop chart-topper Wiz Khalifa (American Dad!, BoJack Horseman).

* Nestor Carbonell (Bates Motel, Lost) and Mark Duplass (The Mindy Project) are the latest additions to Apple’s upcoming morning show drama, starring and executive-produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, our sister site Deadline reports. Carbonell will play a charming weatherman, while Duplass will portray the morning program’s executive producer.

* DC Universe’s Swamp Thing series has cast Jeryl Prescott (Ray Donovan) as Madame Xanadu, a centuries-old sorceress who finds herself reluctantly drawn into battle against the supernatural forces plaguing a small Louisiana town.

* The Americans executive producer Joel Fields has joined FX’s limited series about the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon as an EP/writer, per Deadline. The untitled project, premiering in 2019, stars Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams.

* Peyton List (Jessie) will recur during Season 2 of YouTube Premium’s Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai as a troubled teen who is new to the Valley, Deadline reports.

* Emma Thompson (Angels in America) will star in Russell T Davies’ BBC One dystopian family drama Years & Years, which will air stateside on HBO, per Deadline. The series focuses on one crucial night in 2019 before following the family’s lives and loves over the next 15 years as Britain withdraws from Europe, America becomes a lone wolf, China asserts itself and a new world begins to form.

