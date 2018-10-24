The Masked Singer Gets Premiere Date on Fox — Watch a Trippy New Promo

Need a fresh supply of nightmare fuel? Don’t worry: The Masked Singer is coming soon with a new cast of characters ready to haunt your dreams. (Oh, and sing, too.)

Fox’s celebrity singing competition will debut Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned. Based on the hit South Korean series, Singer features celebrities donning fantastically weird costumes to sing in disguise, with a panel of judges — Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong — trying to ID the celeb based only on their voice. In a new promo posted above, host Nick Cannon teases that the mystery vocalists include “Grammy winners, Emmy winners and Hall of Fame players,” with one singer being eliminated and unmasked each week.

The crazy costumes are tantalizing enough on their own: We see singers dressed as peacocks, bunnies, poodles, unicorns and Yo Gabba Gabba-esque fuzzy monsters… along with some kind of human-elk hybrid with a gas mask and huge antlers that is truly terrifying. But the guessing game is fun, too, with the panelists thinking it might be P. Diddy, Paula Abdul or Bella Hadid underneath those costumes. (And they might be right!)

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then tell us in the comments: Will you give The Masked Singer a chance? And who do you think is hiding inside those costumes?