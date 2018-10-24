Catherine Zeta-Jones Is a Pageant Drill Sergeant in First Queen America Teaser

Beauty is pain… and Catherina Zeta-Jones’ new Facebook Watch series Queen America knows that all too well.

The Oscar-winning actress stars as Oklahoma pageant coach Vicki Ellis, who’s relentless in her pursuit of sparkly crowns and sashes, and in the first-look teaser Facebook just released, we see exactly how cutthroat she is, pushing her young pageant girls to exhaustion on the treadmill and sneering at their so-called “talents.” When an aspiring beauty queen named Samantha (Secrets and Lies‘ Belle Shouse) earnestly declares, “I want this more than anything,” Vicki coolly responds with, “Don’t we all, babe?”

The teaser also offers a glimpse of Victoria Justice (Victorious) as Samantha’s fellow pageant trainee Hayley and the inimitable Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Vicki’s mentor Regina. “Vicki is desperately sought after by young women competing to be pageant queen royalty for one reason; she can turn any girl into a winner,” according to the official description. “But when she’s paired with the beautiful but unpolished Samantha, Vicki’s entire reputation is at stake.”

Queen America debuts on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, Nov. 21; press PLAY on the video below for a sneak peek, and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.