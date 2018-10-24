TVLine Items: A Legendary Xmas, PLL Spinoff Adds Code Black Doc and More

NBC is spending the holidays with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen: The network will air the special A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10/9c.

The couple will be joined by their friends and family, as well as to-be-announced celebrities, during the hourlong program. Additionally, Legend will perform songs from his upcoming album A Legendary Christmas.

The special reunites EGOT winner Legend with NBC, where he starred in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and will serve as a coach on the spring cycle of The Voice. Teigen, meanwhile, is a co-host on Paramount Network’s Lip Sync Battle.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Noah Gray-Cabey (Code Black, Heroes) will recur in the spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Mason, a smart and athletic student at Beacon Heights University, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Sandra Bernhard (Pose) will guest-star during Season 2 of Starz’s Sweetbitter as Maddie Glover, the head chef and owner of the titular restaurant.

* Jim Sturgess (Hard Sun) will co-star in Apple’s upcoming untitled mystery drama inspired by the real-life story of Hilde Lysiak, who, at age 9, was the first to expose a murder in her hometown, per Deadline.

* StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson‘s Season 5 premiere — airing Monday, Nov. 12 at 11 pm on National Geographic — will feature an interview with the late Anthony Bourdain.

* Netflix has unveiled return dates for a trio of series: The Last Kingdom Season 3 (Monday, Nov. 19); Frontier Season 3 (Friday, Nov. 23); and F Is for Family Season 3 (Friday, Nov. 30).

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?