Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Watch First Season's Spooky Opening Credits

There’s setting the mood, and then there’s setting the mood. Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina very much does the latter with its opening credits, which have been released online two days ahead of the series’ premiere.

The 94-second sequence makes it feel as though the pages of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack’s comics are coming to life, setting the stage for a haunting — and highly enjoyable — 10-episode binge. (And let’s not forget that a second season is also on the way!)

The show’s cast includes Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) as Sabrina Spellman, a teenage witch torn between two worlds; Ross Lynch (Austin & Ally) as Harvey Kinkle, her adorably dopey boyfriend; Miranda Otto (Homeland) as Zelda Spellman, her by-the-book aunt; Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman) as Hilda Spellman, her less-by-the-book aunt; Chance Perdomo as Ambrose, her magical cousin; Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Prudence, her rival at the Academy of Unseen Arts; Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as Mary Wardwell, her mysterious teacher; and Richard Coyle (The Fall) as Father Blackwood, her coven’s terrifying leader.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s entire first season drops Friday at 3am ET on Netflix. Hit PLAY on the video below to watch the opening credits sequence, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the new series: Will you be bingeing this weekend?