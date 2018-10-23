TVLine Items: Fosters Spinoff Premiere Date, Power Adds Arrow Alum and More

The Fosters‘ Callie and Mariana are getting an early start on their new lives in 2019: Their spinoff series Good Trouble will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 8, Freeformhas announced.

The show follows the twentysomething sisters as they move to Los Angeles, where Mariana tackles the male-dominated tech world, while Callie faces the harsh realities of the federal legal system as a clerk for a judge.

Watch a sneak peek below, in which Mariana and Callie discover that their new home is not what they thought it would be:

* Fox castoff Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to make its NBC debut sometime in January, cast member Terry Crews shared via Instagram.

* Power has promoted Michael J. Ferguson, who plays gangster 2-Bit, to series regular for Season 6, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Shooter, Arrow) has joined the cast in the full-time role of Ramona Garrity, a beltway insider with secrets of her own.

* Ahead of Outlander‘s Season 4 premiere, Starz is now available as a Hulu add-on. For an additional $8.99/month, Hulu subscribers gain on-demand access to current and past seasons of such Starz series as Outlander, Power, Vida, Counterpart and American Gods.

* Top Gear has tapped British entertainers Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff to replace Matt LeBlanc as hosts after next season, per Deadline.

* Watch a teaser trailer for Victoria Season 3, premiering Sunday, Jan. 13 at 9/8c on Masterpiece on PBS:

