Zosia Mamet Cast as Ellen Page's Love Interest in Tales of the City Revival

Girls vet Zosia Mamet is the latest TV vet boarding Netflix’s forthcoming 10-episode revival of Tales of the City, TVLine has learned. The actress will play the recurring role of Claire Duncan, a driven documentarian who has a burgeoning relationship with Ellen Page’s Shawna that catches them both off guard.

The fourth TV chapter of Armistead Maupin’s LGBT-themed, San Francisco-set series (following the landmark 1993 version and the “sequels” More Tales of the City and Further Tales of the City) finds Laura Linney’s Mary Ann — in full-tilt midlife crisis mode — returning home to her daughter (Page) and ex-husband Brian (Paul Gross) in San Francisco, 20 years after leaving them behind to pursue her career.

The cast also includes Tales vets Olympia Dukakis (Anna), Barbara Garrick (DeDe), as well as franchise newbies Murray Bartlett (Looking) and Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire).

Maupin previously revealed that the latest edition of Tales would be set in present-day San Francisco and feature new “joys and complications… for the residents of 28 Barbary Lane,” adding that “Mrs. Madrigal’s tenants, both old and new, will be entangled in delicious new adventures and ever-expanding possibilities for love.”

Production on Tales of the City is currently underway in New York City.