The Rookie Sneak Peek: Nolan Drives Headfirst Into a New Crisis

Just as The Rookie‘s John Nolan is getting to know training officer Talia Bishop a bit, wham! Duty calls.

In Episode 2 of the freshman ABC drama (airing Tuesdays at 10/9c), Bishop (played by Afton Williamson) forces Nolan (Nathan Fillion) to confront his personal moral instincts in order to be a good cop after he encounters the victim of a victim.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, you get to see how exactly the TO and trainee quite unexpectedly come upon the abducted young woman.

Elsewhere in the episode, Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neill) is temporarily placed with a new training officer (Grey’s Anatomy alum Joe Williamson) who tests her patience, while fellow rookie Jackson (Titus Makin) must confront his failures head-on if he wants to be an officer.

