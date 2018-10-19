Criminal Minds Love Interest to Be Played by Imposters' Stephen Bishop

Can two people “meet cute” over bloody machetes…?

Criminal Minds will answer that question when Stephen Bishop (Imposters) begins a recurring run as Andrew Mendoza, an SSA who becomes a love interest for one Special Agent Emily Prentiss (played by Paget Brewster), TVLine has learned.

As Criminal Minds showrunner Erica Messer previously told TVLine, Prentiss “meets somebody in an unexpected way” in an episode written by Erica Meredith that “almost plays in real-time, when somebody’s getting killed in Washington every 27 minutes in a machete attack.”

“Prentiss is working hand-in-hand with the Washington field office and sort of her equal in that department,” the EP added, “and they are able to kind of hit it off even though, you know…,” yeah, people are being macheted to death every 27 minutes. Not a mood setter!

In addition to his run as FBI agent Patrick on Bravo’s Imposters, Bishop’s previous TV credits include Being Mary Jane, Royal Pains and Girlfriends.

Criminal Minds‘ 15-episode Season 14 airs Wednesdays at 10/9c.