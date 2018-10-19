Charlie Collier Named Fox's New CEO, Gary Newman to Step Down

There’s been a changing of the guard at Fox: AMC executive Charlie Collier has been named the network’s new CEO of entertainment, according to our sister site Variety, with current co-CEO Gary Newman stepping down.

Collier “will oversee the Fox Broadcasting Network and lead the Company’s entertainment programming strategy across live, scripted and non-scripted content,” Fox chief executive Lachlan Murdoch said in a company-wide memo on Friday. Collier will lead Fox during a time of transition, as Disney is about to take control of Fox’s film and TV studio as a result of the massive Disney-Fox merger, leaving Fox with an uncertain future, content-wise.

Collier was president and general manager of AMC Networks, overseeing the cable channel as it introduced buzzy hits like The Walking Dead, Mad Men and Breaking Bad. Collier also held senior executive positions at Oxygen and A+E Networks.

Newman, who will stay with Fox until the merger is complete, said goodbye to the network in a statement: “I am incredibly gratified by the accomplishments, relationships and legacy we created during my time with the Fox family. Charlie is a longtime friend and colleague, and he will be inheriting a team of passionate and incredibly talented executives. This accelerated transition allows me to pursue new opportunities on my own timeline with the comfort I am leaving the network in capable hands.”