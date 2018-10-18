Murphy Brown Adds Celeb Guest Stars: Bette Midler, Brooke Shields and More

Murphy Brown is calling in some celebrity reinforcements: The CBS revival has lined up a number of bold-faced names to guest-star later this season, including Bette Midler in a reprise of her Emmy-nominated role on the original series.

Our sister site Deadline reports that Midler will appear in the Nov. 8 episode as Caprice, Murphy’s former secretary who “has a surprising new connection to Murphy” which makes her “even more entitled and unbearable.” Midler earned an Emmy nod in 1998 for her Murphy guest spot as Caprice.

Also, Brooke Shields (Suddenly Susan) will appear in the Nov. 15 episode as Holly Mackin Lynne, an old friend of Corky’s from her beauty-pageant days who finally wakes up after a decade-long coma that made national headlines.

Katie Couric will return to Murphy Brown in the Nov. 8 episode, playing herself. (The veteran newscaster first appeared in a 1992 episode, as a guest at Murphy’s baby shower.) That episode will also feature Emmy winner John Larroquette (Night Court) as Judge Nate Campbell, who’s described as a “kindred spirit” to Murphy.

Finally, Peter Gallagher (The O.C.) will play conservative news anchor John Haggerty, a “notorious manspreader” who works alongside Murphy’s son Avery at the fictional Wolf Network. Gallagher will guest-star in the Nov. 1 episode.

Murphy Brown airs Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.