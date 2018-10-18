TVLine Items: Louie Anderson Joins Party, Top Chef Premiere and More

TBS’ Search Party continues to expand: Emmy winner Louie Anderson (Baskets) will recur during Season 3 of the dark comedy, TVLine has learned.

Anderson will play Bob, a sweet but extremely absentminded old-school lawyer from Chicago. He is described as “warm, sentimental and optimistic, but can’t seem to remember his clients’ names and is maybe dying.”

In Season 3, Dory and her pals’ friendship “corrodes under the pressure of covering up a semi-accidental murder,” per the official description. The group must “lawyer up as they become notorious public figures overnight. Now their full-time jobs are navigating the media circus that has become the trial of the millennium.”

* Top Chef's Kentucky-based Season 16 will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 9/8c on Bravo.



* Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, Nov. 27 on A&E, Remini confirmed on Twitter:

* Bette Midler will join Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker for the Freeform special Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher. The program airs Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8:15 pm.

* Former NFL player Devin Goda joins The Price Is Right as a model on Monday, Oct. 22.

* The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will air live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 8 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT).

* The CW is developing Dorian, a comedic, female-led spin on the Oscar Wilde classic The Picture of Dorian Gray written by actress Marisa Coughlan (Boston Legal, Bones), our sister site Deadline reports.

