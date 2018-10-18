Heather Graham to Play Hypnotist in ABC Drama From Big Little Lies Author

Heather Graham is about to make you feel very, very sleepy: The actress is set to star in ABC’s series adaptation of The Hypnotist’s Love Story, by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, our sister site Variety is reporting.

Graham will play Ellen, a successful hypnotherapist who’s optimistic about her new boyfriend after a series of failed relationships. There’s a problem, though: The boyfriend comes with a stalker ex-girlfriend, who Ellen finds herself “intrigued and oddly thrilled” by.

Katie Welch will write and executive-produce the potential series, which earned a put pilot commitment from ABC. Graham will also serve as an EP, should it get picked up by the network.

Graham’s history with ABC is admittedly not great: She starred in the rom-com Emily’s Reasons Why Not, which was infamously cancelled after just one episode in 2006. But she’s returned to the small screen since with roles in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, Flaked, Angie Tribeca and Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic TV movie. She also stars alongside Episodes‘ Stephen Mangan in the BritBox comedy Bliss, created by David Cross. Graham is still best known for her film work, though, starring in movies like Boogie Nights, Bowfinger and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.