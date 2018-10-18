CBS Names Showtime's David Nevins Its New Chief Creative Officer

David Nevins, president of Showtime Networks, has been named Chief Creative Officer for CBS Corporation, it was announced on Thursday by President and Acting CEO Joe Ianniello. Nevins has also been promoted to Chairman of Showtime Networks, where he will remain Chief Executive Officer.

In his new CBS Corp. role, Nevins will be responsible for the oversight of programming, marketing and research across CBS Television Studios, CBS’ entertainment division, Showtime Networks and, in conjunction with CBS Interactive, programming for CBS All Access. He will also oversee CBS’ interest in The CW.

CBS Entertainment’s Kelly Kahl, CBS All Access’ Julie McNamara, CBS Television Studios’ David Stapf, CBS Marketing Group’s George Schweitzer and CBS Research’s Radha Subramanyam will continue in their leadership roles in those respective areas.

This latest exec shuffle comes a little over a month after Les Moonves stepped down as chairman and CEO, following sexual assault allegations leveled against him. Ianniello has been serving as Acting CEO while the CBS Board searches for a permanent successor.

“David has a brilliant creative mind and an impressive track record of success at Showtime and in the entertainment industry,” Ianniello said in a statement. “He is a forward-thinking leader who has driven programming excellence and subscriber growth for the cable network and its growing over-the-top service. The combination of David working with the outstanding and proven creative leaders we have in place will continue to build our position as a global premium content powerhouse.”

Said Nevins, “I am excited to get to work with the talented teams that run CBS’ programming services. Together, we are committed to growing our businesses, offering industry-leading shows that are among the most powerful and most loved across broadcast, streaming and premium cable.”