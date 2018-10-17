Riverdale Flashback First Look: See the Teens Play Their Parents in New Photos

Riverdale Season 3 Flashback Episode Hermione Fred
Riverdale is turning back the clock in Season 3… and it turns out that Archie and the gang look pretty fly in ’90s fashions. (“Fly” was a compliment back in the ’90s, you see.)

In the CW teen drama’s Nov. 7 episode, titled “The Midnight Club,” we flash back to when the Riverdale parents were in high school, with the show’s young stars playing their on-screen parents. The network just released a number of first-look photos from the much-anticipated episode, which promise a few fun role reversals. KJ Apa is in full Luke Perry mode as a young Fred Andrews, with dark hair and a smoldering glare. (Hey, he could star on Beverly Hills, 90210!) Meanwhile, Camila Mendes nerds out as a young Hermione, in glasses and a prim schoolgirl uniform, and Lili Reinhart finds her inner badass as a young Alice, all Serpent-ed out in a leather jacket and (of course) a flannel shirt tied around her waist.

We also get our first glimpses of Cole Sprouse as F.P. — is he making a move on Hermione??? — Madelaine Petsch as Penelope, Ashleigh Murray as Sierra and Casey Cott as Tom “Future Sheriff” Keller. The episode finds the ’90s teens playing a role-playing game called Gryfons & Gargoyles — which may be connected to a murder. (This ties back to the present, where Dilton got hooked on the game and ranted and raved about a “Gargoyle King” in last week’s season premiere.)

