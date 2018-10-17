Riverdale Flashback First Look: See the Teens Play Their Parents in New Photos

Riverdale is turning back the clock in Season 3… and it turns out that Archie and the gang look pretty fly in ’90s fashions. (“Fly” was a compliment back in the ’90s, you see.)

In the CW teen drama’s Nov. 7 episode, titled “The Midnight Club,” we flash back to when the Riverdale parents were in high school, with the show’s young stars playing their on-screen parents. The network just released a number of first-look photos from the much-anticipated episode, which promise a few fun role reversals. KJ Apa is in full Luke Perry mode as a young Fred Andrews, with dark hair and a smoldering glare. (Hey, he could star on Beverly Hills, 90210!) Meanwhile, Camila Mendes nerds out as a young Hermione, in glasses and a prim schoolgirl uniform, and Lili Reinhart finds her inner badass as a young Alice, all Serpent-ed out in a leather jacket and (of course) a flannel shirt tied around her waist.

We also get our first glimpses of Cole Sprouse as F.P. — is he making a move on Hermione??? — Madelaine Petsch as Penelope, Ashleigh Murray as Sierra and Casey Cott as Tom “Future Sheriff” Keller. The episode finds the ’90s teens playing a role-playing game called Gryfons & Gargoyles — which may be connected to a murder. (This ties back to the present, where Dilton got hooked on the game and ranted and raved about a “Gargoyle King” in last week’s season premiere.)

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — for a sneak peek at Riverdale‘s flashback episode, and then tell us in the comments: Which teen looks the most like their on-screen parent?