Real World Reboot Premiering on Facebook Watch in 2019

Facebook Watch is about to remind us what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real. The VOD service is teaming up with MTV Studios for a reimagined version of The Real World, the long-running reality series that documents a group of diverse strangers forced to live and work together. In addition to a new season for U.S. audiences, Facebook Watch and MTV Studios are also developing native productions in Thailand and Mexico.

This new Real World will offer multiple interactive opportunities for viewers; not only will fans get to vote on one person to join the house before the season begins, but they will also be able to connect with the cast via Facebook Live, Premieres and Watch Party. Additional social elements will be announced at a later date.

The announcement was made by Matthew Henick, Facebook’s Head of Content Planning and Strategy, Paresh Rajwat, Facebook’s Director of Product Management, and Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, during Facebook Watch’s presentation at MIPCOM 2018.

“MTV’s The Real World helped to define a generation and created a new genre of television with a simple yet powerful idea of connecting people from wildly divergent backgrounds to find common ground on the issues that often divided them,” McCarthy said. “By partnering with Facebook Watch and [Bunim/Murray Productions], we have the opportunity to impact culture and create a new genre of television all over again, while engaging the next generation of content consumers around the world.”

Hit PLAY on the video below for a taste of what the new Real World has to offer, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you be tuning in?