High School Musical Streaming Series Casts Joshua Bassett as Male Lead

Disney’s long-gestating High School Musical TV series has found its leading man. Joshua Bassett, already known to Disney Channel viewers for his recurring role on Stuck in the Middle, will star in High School Musical: The Musical, a 10-episode series premiering on Disney’s yet-untitled streaming service in 2019.

As previously reported, the series will follow a group of high school students who put on a performance of High School Musical as their fall production, “only to realize that as much drama happens offstage as onstage.” Shot as a mockumentary (a la The Office), each episode will include one original song, as well as one new version of a song from the HSM franchise.

Bassett will play Ricky, a “cynical but charming” junior who decides that the only way to win back his ex-girlfriend is by auditioning to star opposite her in High School Musical. (Yeah, good luck with that. … I mean, uh, break a leg, kid!)

The original High School Musical movie, which premiered on Disney Channel in 2006, starred Zac Efron as Troy Bolton, a basketball star who secretly yearned to star in his school’s spring musical. The cast also included Vanessa Hudgens (So You Think You Can Dance) as math prodigy Gabriella Montez and Ashley Tisdale (Young & Hungry) as mean girl Sharpay Evans. This was followed by a made-for-TV sequel in 2007, a big-screen conclusion in 2008 and a direct-to-DVD spinoff in 2011.

“As someone whose childhood was shaped by the cultural phenomenon that is High School Musical, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to tell this story,” Bassett said in a statement. “Go Wildcats!”

Your thoughts on this latest chapter in the High School Musical legacy? Drop ’em in a comment below.