Legends of Tomorrow Trailer: A Psycho Fairy Godmother, Killer Dolls and More

“What in the Disney Hell is this?!” Sara asks in an extended trailer for Legends of Tomorrow Season 4, which delivers plenty of magical mayhem, including a “psychopath” fairy godmother and a “homicidal maniac” unicorn.

Elsewhere in the preview, the Waverider team — Time Bureau boss Ava included — goes undercover as camp counselors to track down a swamp monster, then battles a Godzilla-like creature and is attacked by “living” dolls. Plus, Ray Palmer gets turned into… a pig! You know, just the typical, delightful wackiness for the Arrowverse spinoff.

On a more serious note, Constantine (new series regular Matt Ryan) warns Sara, “The darkness is rising,” so she best stop making out with her girlfriend Ava and get ready for the fight.

Next season, “every episode is so crazy in its own right. It takes really fun character turns, and really fun magical turns,” executive producer Keto Shimizu told TVLine at The CW’s fall launch event on Sunday. “The one crazy thing that you can expect is just that every episode is going to be really different from the last, and you will not see it coming. You just won’t. We really are taking the task of subverting the expectations to its limit.”

Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 premieres next Monday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on The CW, following a new episode of Arrow.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments!