TVLine Items: Watchmen First Look, Bonus Full Frontal Episode and More

The first look at HBO’s upcoming Watchmen adaptation poses a very important question: “Who watches The Watchmen?”

The comic book-based series — penned by Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers, Lost) — is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws. Per HBO, the show “embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.” The ensemble includes a who’s-who of acting vets and genre faves, including Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison and Frances Fisher.

* Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will air a bonus episode the week of the midterm elections on Monday, Nov. 5 at 10:30/9:30c on TBS. Another installment airs on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 pm.

* James Purefoy (Hap and Leonard, The Following) will join Matthew Goode (The Crown, Downton Abbey) for Season 2 of the boozy docuseries The Wine Show, premiering Thursday, Nov. 15 at 10 pm on Ovation TV.

* Mystery Science Theater 3000 will debut six new episodes, featuring the voices of Felicia Day, Patton Oswalt, Rebecca Hanson, Baron Vaughn and Hampton Yount, on Thursday, Nov. 22 — the 30th anniversary of the cult fave’s premiere — exclusively on Netflix.

* Ann Curry will anchor and executive-produce TNT’s M.D. Live (working title), a weekly non-scripted series in which doctors crowdsource remedies for medical ailments.

* Fox has ordered the trampoline obstacle course competition series Big Bounce Battle, based on the European format, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The CW’s midseason reboot Roswell, New Mexico has cast Sherri Saum (The Fosters) as the mother of Maria DeLuca (Heather Hemmens), E! Online reports.

