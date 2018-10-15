Counterpart to Return in December — Watch Season 2 Trailer for Starz Drama

J.K. Simmons will pull double duty at Starz once more before the year is through. Season 2 of spy drama Counterpart is set to premiere on Sunday, Dec. 9, at 9/8c, the premium cabler announced Monday.

Read on for the official description of Season 2, which will once again span 10 episodes:

At The Office of Interchange, those who have high enough access safeguard a crossing into a parallel dimension not unlike our own. And if their world is like ours, who are we over there? Are we better? Are we different? Season 2 finds Howard and his counterpart living out these questions. With the Crossing closed and each of them stranded in the other’s world, they have to adapt for survival. Howard Prime takes on his other’s life: going to his job, living in his home… with his wife. Howard Alpha is locked in a mysterious black site known as Echo, cut off from everyone he knows. As a cold war escalates between worlds deepening a fickle divide, both men find themselves growing increasingly like their other.

Starz also released a trailer for the drama’s second season, which introduces new series regular Betty Gabriel (Get Out) as Naya Temple, as well as recurring guest star James Cromwell in the role of Yanek, the black site’s enigmatic warden.

Watch the trailer below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 2.