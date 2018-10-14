Transparent Creator Touts Two-Hour Musical, to Serve as Series Finale

Transparent — which was previously said to be returning for a fifth and final season without disgraced leading man Jeffrey Tambor — is now on track to conclude with a feature-length (streaming) musical.

In a New York Times profile, series creator Jill Soloway and their sister, Faith, are said to be working on music with transgender performer Shakina Nayfack. The musical would reportedly stream on Amazon in fall 2019.

“It will hopefully feel like Jesus Christ Superstar mixed with La La Land mixed with Flight of the Conchords with something more Jewish thrown in,” Soloway said. “A little Yentl.” (Fans of Transparent will recall that the Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack featured heavily into Season 4.)

It is unclear whether the Transparent musical would be released in addition to Season 5. As for how this fits into Transparent’s wrap-up plan, sources tell TVLine that the musical will indeed serve as a finale for the acclaimed series.

Soloway previously announced a fifth and final season of Transparent to The Hollywood Reporter, within a larger exploration of Tambor’s firing. Tambor was officially let go from the series, where he played trans parent Maura Pfefferman, back in February, three months after he first was accused of engaging in sexual harassment on the set.

Should the Transparent musical move forward, we know at least one member of the Pfefferman family who would go “to Shell and back” for a chance at the spotlight: