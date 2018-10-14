Martin Freeman to Co-Create, Star in Breeders Comedy Ordered at FX

Martin Freeman is returning to FX in a big way. The Fargo alum is set to co-create and star in the new parenting comedy Breeders, which is a co-production between the basic cable network and UK broadcaster Sky.

Freeman, who conceived Breeders with Veep EPs Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison, is set to play a caring father who discovers he’s not quite the man he thought he was. According to the official logline, the series “exposes the parental paradox that it is possible, in the very same moment, to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being apoplectically angry enough to want to send them there.” Episodes standout Daisy Haggard (aka groaning network executive Myra Licht) co-stars.

“Martin Freeman is an incredibly versatile artist who is perfectly paired with the wonderfully talented Daisy Haggard in Breeders,” Nick Grad, co-president of original programming at FX Networks, said in a statement. “We enjoyed working with Martin on the first installment of Fargo and are delighted that he is executive producing along with Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison.”

Freeman, whose TV credits of course also include Sherlock, added, “I’m delighted to be making Breeders with a team that can make me laugh whilst we look at some of the less-discussed truths and challenges of being a parent. I really love this project and am delighted to be working with FX and Sky.”

Breeders‘ 10-episode first season will debut in 2020. Will you be tuning in?