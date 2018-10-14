Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Recap: Which Kids Went Home in Week 2?

Just in case the word “Juniors” wasn’t a big enough clue, Dancing With the Stars‘ pint-sized spinoff offered another reminder on Sunday’s episode that these contestants are young.

In Week 2 of the ABC series, the Mirrorball hopefuls performed to songs that were released in the years they were born — years that range from the very recent 2003 to the very very recent 2008. I bet you didn’t know you’d end your weekend by feeling old, huh?

Several of the Juniors competitors who impressed the judges last week cemented their status as frontrunners on Sunday; Mandla Morris and Ariana Greenblatt were particularly strong, respectively showcasing a salsa and jive that were infectiously energetic. But even the weaker contestants on the roster showed great improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, with a number of routines earning a solid 21 or 22 points out of 30.

Here’s how all of Sunday’s scores shook out:

* Singer Mackenzie Ziegler and pro Sage Rosen (Quickstep, Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl”): 24/30

* Skateboarder Sky Brown and pro J.T. Church (Cha-Cha, Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance”): 22/30

* Model Sophia Pippen and pro Jake Monreal (Foxtrot, Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”): 20/30

* Raven’s Home‘s Jason Maybaum and pro Elliana Walmsley (Jive, Metro Station’s “Shake It”): 21/30

* Aspiring fashion designer Mandla Morris and pro Brightyn Brems (Salsa, The Black Eyed Peas’ “Pump It”): 22/30

* General Hospital‘s Hudson West and pro Kameron Couch (Paso Doble, Madonna’s “4 Minutes”): 22/30

* black-ish‘s Miles Brown and pro Rylee Arnold (Argentine Tango, Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be”): 24/30

* Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and pro Tristan Ianiero (Cha-Cha, The Pussycat Dolls’ “Don’t Cha”): 19/30

* Spelling bee competitor Akash Vukoti and pro Kamri Peterson (Cha-Cha, Taio Cruz’s “Dynamite”): 21/30

* Stuck in the Middle‘s Ariana Greenblatt and pro Artyon Celestine (Jive, Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend”): 24/30

And then, it was time for the results:

ELIMINATED

Hudson West and pro Kameron Couch

OK, your turn. Do you agree with Hudson and Kameron’s elimination? Hit the comments below with your thoughts on Episode 2!