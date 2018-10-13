Ratings: Crazy Ex Opens Final Season on Low Note, Dynasty Returns Up

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend opened its farewell season on Friday night with 443,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, down from its previous average (630K/0.2) to mark series lows. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B+.”

Opening The CW’s night, Dynasty (685K/0.2, reader grade “B+”) was up from both its freshman average (625K0/0.15) and finale (560K/0.1).

Elsewhere….

NBC | Blindspot returned to 3 mil and a 0.5, on par with its finale and down just a tick from its Season 3 average. Readers gave the premiere a “B-.”

CBS | MacGyver (6.2 mil/0.8) ticked up, while Hawaii Five-0 (7.7 mil/0.8) and Blue Bloods (8.2 mil/0.8) were steady.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (2.8 mil/0.5) dipped, while Speechless (2.4 mil/0.5) was steady. Being Melania (4.2 mil/0.5) gave ABC its best non-sports numbers in the time slot in nine months.

FOX | Last Man Standing (6.3 mil/1.4) ticked up, while The Cool Kids (4.8 mil/1.0) ticked down.

